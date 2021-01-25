Amazon driver rescues baby abandoned in Houston, reunites him with mom

iStockBy: HALEY YAMADA, ABC News

(HOUSTON) — Juan Carlos Flores was on his delivery route in Houston on Monday when he found a 5-month-old baby abandoned on the side of a road after an apparent carjacking.

With the help of nearby residents, Flores was able to reunite the kidnapped baby with his mother.

“When I went close to the baby, I wanted to cry, because I [said] it’s impossible the baby can be here on the side of the street alone,” Flores told ABC News.

Home surveillance video showed the baby being left on the side of the road Monday morning. Ageint Security said the video showed several delivery truck drivers had driven past the baby in the 22 minutes before Flores spotted him.

The hero driver quickly alerted the closest resident and flagged down police, who were searching for the baby nearby. He led the officers back to the house where the neighbor was caring for the child.

“I asked [the neighbor] if the baby belongs to them, they said, ‘What, are you kidding me?’” said Flores. “[The police] came, like 5 to 10 cars of police, with the mom crying, and they told me the baby was stolen with the car.”

The Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC news that no arrests have been made so far. It’s asking for the community to help identify the driver seen dropping the baby off in the surveillance video.

Flores began driving for Amazon at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He told ABC News he has already delivered thousands of packages, but this was the best delivery he’s ever made and “the best thing that’s happened to me in my job.”

