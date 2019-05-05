Amber Alert for 5-year-old Texas girl Maleah Davis, allegedly abducted by 3 men: Cops

iStock/Thinkstock(SUGAR LAND, Texas) — A frantic search was on in Texas on Sunday for a 5-year-old girl whose stepfather told police she was kidnapped by three men who released him and his 2-year-old son after abducting all three of them, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday morning for Maleah Davis of Houston, who was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and sneakers, police said.

Police are asking the public for help in finding Maleah, who was last seen about 9 p.m. Sunday in the truck with the three mystery men, police said.

Her stepfather, whose name was not released, told police that he, Maleah and his toddler son were abducted by three men, according to the Houston Police Department. The men were driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck and were last seen on the Southwest Freeway near State Highway 6 in Sugar Land, about 22 miles southwest of Houston, police said.

The stepfather told police that the assailants dropped off him and his young son in Sugar Land, but absconded with Maleah, police said.

No license plate number was issued for the pickup truck.

“The motive in the kidnapping incident and its original north Houston location are unknown at this time. Investigators have been interviewing family members throughout the morning,” Houston police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Maleah Davis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.