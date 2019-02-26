Amtrak train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon since Sunday

Rebekah Dodson(OAKRIDGE, Ore.) — An Amtrak train with 183 passengers aboard has been stranded in Oregon since Sunday evening.

The Coast Starlight Train 11, traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles, came to a standstill near the tiny town of Oakridge on Sunday evening after hitting a tree that had fallen on the snow-covered tracks, according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.

No passengers or crew members aboard were injured, but “conditions further deteriorated with numerous track blockages from snow and fallen trees,” Magliari said in a statement to ABC News early Tuesday morning.

“Due to worsening conditions, area road closures and no viable way to safely transport passengers or crews via alternate transportation, Train 11 stopped in Oakridge, Oregon,” Magliari added. “We are actively working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train.”

Union Pacific Railroad, which operates more than 32,100 miles of tracks in 23 western U.S. states, is working to open a route to the train Tuesday, Magliari said.

A representative for Union Pacific Railroad did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Amtrak said via Twitter that passengers aboard the stranded train are not being charged for food or water.

One of the passengers, Rebekah Dodson, said the train has power and heat, and meals are being provided. But food is running out and there are no other supplies available. The snow outside is too deep for them to step off the train to get some fresh air, she said.

“People are restless but in good spirits,” Dodson told ABC News via Facebook.

