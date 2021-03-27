Andre Hill shot 4 times by former Columbus police officer, autopsy report shows

Facebook/Andre HillBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a now-former police officer in Columbus, Ohio, last year, died from four gunshot wounds, his autopsy report shows.

Hill, 47, was shot three times in his right leg and once in his chest, according to the coroner’s report, which was released Friday and obtained by ABC Columbus affiliate WSYX-TV.

The cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

The former officer, Adam Coy, who is white, faces murder charges.

Attorneys for Hill’s family charge that the autopsy “shows how reckless this officer was.”

“It was not necessary to shoot an unarmed non-threatening individual four times,” Michael Wright, one of the attorneys for Hill’s family, told WSYX upon the release of the report.

“Mr. Hill was an innocent unarmed man who suffered,” Wright told the station.

Mark Collins, an attorney for Coy, has argued that the indictment, in particular the murder charge, does not make sense, saying it suggests his client knowingly intended to kill Hill.

“The knowing element, to cause serious physical harm with a deadly weapon, and someone died, that’s the concept, however, police officers are trained a certain way to take an action and to stop a threat. So that kind of doesn’t make sense,” Collins told WSYX last month.

Coy pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty last month. He was released from jail on Feb. 9 after posting $1 million bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 28.

Hill was fatally shot after officers responded to a 311 non-emergency call for a noise complaint on Dec. 22.

Coy told officials he thought he saw a firearm on Hill before shooting. Hill had a cellphone in his left hand. No weapons were found.

Coy was fired in December after an investigation determined that his use of deadly force was not reasonable.

ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

