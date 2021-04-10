Another round of severe storms expected Saturday in South

ABC NewsBY: HOPE OSEMWENKHAE, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Millions of people are waking up to flooding rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes across the Deep South, where round of severe storms is expected Saturday from New Orleans to Tallahassee, Florida.

Friday’s storms continue Saturday morning, with multiple tornado warnings and flash flooding alerts.

There are still tornado watches and severe storm warnings through the morning.

So far, there have been 159 reports of hail across the South and 18 wind reports. One tornado has been spotted, but not yet confirmed, in Pelahatchie, Mississippi. Up to 67 mph wind gusts have been reported and up to 3-inch in diameter hail.

There are more than 121,000 customers without power Saturday in the South, including more than 50,000 without power in Louisiana and over 42,000 in Mississippi.

After facing back-to-back severe storms all week, more storms are hitting the South Saturday afternoon through the evening from southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, extending to the western parts of Georgia.

About 6 million people will be facing damaging winds, flooding rain and a few tornadoes.

These storms move east on Sunday, impacting Northern Florida to New York City.

Up to 4 inches of rain are possible over the next couple of days with these storms.

