AOC, ACLU demand answers after NYC protester arrested and thrown into unmarked van

(NEW YORK) — New York political leaders, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Human Rights Campaign are demanding answers after an 18-year-old protestor was arrested by plainclothes officers and thrown into an unmarked van on Tuesday night.

That protestor, Nikki Stone, was arrested at a demonstration near 2nd Avenue and East 25th Street in Manhattan. Other protesters said they were fighting for Black liberation.

The New York City Police Department said Stone was wanted for damaging police cameras in five separate incidents in and around City Hall Park.

Fellow protesters said the arrest looked more like a kidnapping, reminiscent of a tactic used by federal officers in Portland, Oregon.

After video of the arrest, in which the NYPD used tactics more often seen deployed for violent offenders, hit social media, the response from politicians and nonprofit organizations has been swift.

“Our civil liberties are on brink. This is not a drill,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote on Twitter. “To not protect our rights is to give them away. It is our responsibility to resist authoritarianism.”

Carlina Rivera, the councilwoman for the 2nd District of the New York City, where the arrest took place, tweeted that there needs to be an independent review and “an immediate explanation for why an unmarked van full of officers was anywhere near a peaceful protest.”

“It’s clear that using an unmarked van and plainclothes officers to make an arrest for vandalism (in the middle of a peaceful protest) is a massive overstep. I’m exploring legislation,” Rivera later tweeted.

Nikki is currently waiting to be released from the 1st Precinct w/ supporters there on-site. It’s clear that using an unmarked van and plainclothes officers to make an arrest for vandalism (in the middle of a peaceful protest) is a massive overstep. I’m exploring legislation. — Carlina Rivera 利華娜 (@CarlinaRivera) July 29, 2020

The ACLU called the actions of police “dangerous, abusive, and indefensible,” while the Human Rights Campaign said the incident was “deeply troubling.”

Stone, held for five hours before being released, was charged with five counts of criminal mischief, four counts of making graffiti and three counts of possession of a graffiti instrument.

A police official told ABC News the NYPD warrant squad had been looking for Stone and that the arrest was consistent with typical tactics, which may include plainclothes officers and unmarked vehicles.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the arrest in a daily briefing on Wednesday, saying it was “the wrong time and wrong place.”

De Blasio said it’s been painful to see what is going on in Portland and “anything that even slightly suggests” something similar is happening in New York City is “troubling.”

“This,” the mayor said, “is not Portland.”

