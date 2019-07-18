Arkansas deputy killed in shooting, alleged suspect 'down': Officials

vmargineanu/iStock(STONE COUNTY, Ark.) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was one of two people killed in a shooting Thursday morning, authorities said.

“We are sad to report that the coroner has been called to the scene for the deputy involved in the shooting. We are asking for prayers for all involved and for the deputies family,” the Stone County Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.

The deputy was a Stone County Sheriff’s deputy.

The office said in a tweet that the alleged shooter was “down,” but did not elaborate. The incident occurred near the area of Flag Road in southwest Stone County.

Arkansas State Police confirmed to ABC News the deputy died at the scene. Another person, who was not identified, was also killed and one person was wounded, state police said in a news release.

Agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.



