Armed student confronts resource officer at Wis. high school: Police

vmargineanu/iStock(OSHKOSH, Wis.) — An armed student allegedly confronted a school resource officer at a Wisconsin high school, leading to an officer-involved shooting, according to local police.

Both the student and officer were hurt and hospitalized after the Tuesday morning incident at Oshkosh West High School, the Oshkosh Police Department said.

No other students were injured, said police.

The school in Oshkosh — about 90 miles north of Milwaukee — was placed on lockdown, police said.

On Monday, about 80 miles away from Oshkosh, a student brought a gun to Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to police.

The 17-year-old boy ignored police commands and pointed the gun at an officer, who then shot the teen, said Waukesha police. The student was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.



This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

