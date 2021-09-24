Arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Wyoming as search presses on: Live updates

AlessandroPhoto/iStock

(NORTH PORT, Fla.) — A massive search is continuing in southern Florida for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing on a cross-country trip and who authorities confirmed Tuesday as the body discovered on Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

The search for the 23-year-old Laundrie is centered around North Port, Florida, where investigators said Laundrie returned to his home on Sept. 1 without Petito but driving her 2012 Ford Transit.

Laundrie has been named by police as a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance. Laundrie has refused to speak to the police and has not been seen since Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to law enforcement officials.

The search for Laundrie is the latest twist in the case that has grabbed national attention as he and Petito had been traveling across the country since June, documenting the trip on social media.

Petito’s parents, who live in Long Island, New York, reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not hearing from her for two weeks.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern:

Sep 24, 9:42 am

Search for Brian Laundrie continues at Carlton Reserve

The search for Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve near North Port, Florida, is back on after a search Thursday yielded no leads.

Various agencies have been scanning the area throughout the week for signs of Laundrie. Authorities said he was last seen on Sept. 14.

Sep 23, 6:59 pm

Florida police halt search for Laundrie for the day, back Friday

Police in North Port, Florida, have halted their ground search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve after another fruitless day.

“Nothing found. We will be back at it Friday,” North Port Police said on Twitter.

Authorities have been combing the massive preserve for any sign of Laundrie since Saturday.

Sep 23, 6:07 pm

Arrest warrant issued for Laundrie in Wyoming

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie in Wyoming following a federal grand jury indictment, authorities announced Thursday.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the warrant Wednesday “related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” FBI Denver said.

The indictment alleges Laundrie “knowingly and with intent to defraud” used an unauthorized debit card and “obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more” between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

The investigation into Petito’s death is ongoing, authorities said. The FBI in particular is seeking information from anyone who was at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 and may have been in contact with the couple or saw their car.

“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement Thursday.

