At least 15 dead in California crash: Hospital officials

(IMPERIAL, Calif.) — At least 15 people have died from a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck in Southern California Tuesday morning, according to officials with the El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Hospital officials said they believe there were 27 passengers in the SUV that struck a semi-truck full of gravel.

Fourteen people died at the scene, El Centro Regional Medical Center officials said.

Multiple survivors were taken to area hospitals, hospital officials said. Seven patients were taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center where one person died after arrival, officials said.

The crash is in Imperial, which is about 100 miles east of San Diego and about 15 miles from the Mexico border.

Imperial County Fire said 25 additional personnel were sent to the scene, including four to five additional ambulances and four air helicopters.



