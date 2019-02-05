At least 20 people arrested in connection to drug-dealing bikers: State police

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — A suburban New York firefighter and a retired police officer are among dozens of people arrested on Tuesday as part of a state police investigation of drug-dealing bikers, two sources with knowledge of the case told ABC News.

At least 20 people were taken into custody Tuesday morning after investigators searched 15 locations. There are several more individuals being sought, the sources said.

The six-month investigation centered on several motorcycle organizations that distributed cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and steroids.

The drugs came from various sources and the bikers sold them throughout Orange and Rockland Counties, just north of New York City, the sources said.

Most of raided locations were in Orange County. It’s believed the bikers acquired the drugs from a location in Nyack, New York, the sources said.

State police were expected to give more details about the case during an afternoon news conference.

