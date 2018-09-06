At least 3 injured, suspect in custody after 'active shooter' incident in Cincinnati
(CINCINNATI) — At least three people were injured in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning during what police called an “active shooter” incident, a law enforcement official told ABC News.
The suspect is in custody, the official said.
The Cincinnati Police Department confirmed on Twitter that it was investigating an “active shooter/officer-involved shooting incident” in the lobby and loading dock of a large building near Fountain Square.
The area has been cordoned off, police said.
There was no immediate information about the victims.
