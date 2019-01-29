At least 3 killed, 5 seriously injured in pedestrian car crash in Honolulu

kali9/iStock(HONOLULU) — At least three people were killed and several pedestrians were injured in a crash involving two pickup trucks at a busy intersection in Honolulu on Monday night, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 6:10 p.m. local time at Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street in Hawaii’s capital.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and five others — three pedestrians and two drivers — were transported to various hospitals in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

No further information about the crash and the victims was immediately available.

