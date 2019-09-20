At least 4 dead, others critically hurt in Utah tour bus crash: Officials

Michael Warren/iStock(BRYCE CANYON, UT) — At least four people are dead and several others are hurt after a tour bus crashed in Utah, according to the state’s highway patrol.

Thirty people, including the driver, were on board when the bus rolled over near Bryce Canyon National Park on SR-12, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Denise Dastrup said.

Twelve to 15 bus passengers suffered “very critical injuries,” the highway patrol said.

“Everyone on the bus sustained some sort of injury,” Dastrup said.

The passengers appear to be Chinese nationals, she added.

Air ambulances and rescue crews were at the scene.

SR-12 is now closed in both directions, about 3.5 miles west of the park. The national park remains open.

Additional details were not immediately available.

