At least eight people killed in massive fire that destroyed 35 boats at Alabama dock

pkazmercyk/iStock(SCOTTSBORO, Ala.) — At least eight people died Monday morning when a massive fire swept through a dock on an Alabama river and destroyed 35 boats, authorities said.

The ferocious blaze broke out around 12:40 a.m. at a marina in Scottsboro and rapidly spread, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Nicklaus said at a news conference.

In addition to the eight bodies recovered from the water, seven other people were injured and taken to area hospitals, Nicklaus said. He said the injuries were minor.

Nicklaus said a team of divers was searching the waters for more victims and the search would not be called off until everyone is accounted for.

He said the 35 vessels that burned ranged from 20-foot pontoons to 40-foot houseboats that some people were using as their permanent residence.

Video footage showed a long dock with flames shooting from what appeared to be a row of houseboats.

#BREAKING: Multiple people are dead and several others are missing after a fire at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro, Alabama. @WKRN https://t.co/eaKKjpqVIx — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) January 27, 2020

Nicklaus said that 17 different agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring fire departments, responded to the scene.

