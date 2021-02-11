At least five dead in massive freeway pileup in Texas: Police

ChristopherBernard/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — At least five people are dead from a massive freeway pileup in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said multiple people were trapped from the crash.

At least 50 cars are involved, including some that are wedged under others, a police source told ABC News.

Fort Worth police blamed the crash, which occurred on I-35, on the weather — freezing rain has caused slick roads in the Fort Worth area.

The accident scene covers about 1.5 miles, ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA-TV reported.

“Expect lengthy delays,” police warned in a tweet. “I-35 is backed up in both directions from I30 to 820.”

“If you are involved in a minor accident with no injuries, please exchange information and continue on safely. You can then notify your insurance when you arrive at your destination,” police tweeted.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.