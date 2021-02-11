At least six dead in massive Texas crash involving over 100 cars: Officials

ChristopherBernard/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — At least six people are dead from a massive freeway pileup in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Fort Worth police.

Over 100 vehicles were involved in the crash on I-35, and multiple people were trapped in their cars, the fire department said.

Sixty-five people were hurt in the accident, which was reported shortly after 6 a.m., authorities said.

Thirty-six people were transported from the scene, including three who were in critical condition, police said. Numerous patients were treated and released on scene, police said, while others left the crash site on their own but later went to hospitals.

Preliminary information on MCI in Fort Worth. More info will be released later. At least 100 vehicles involved, 5 fatalities, 36 transported to local hospitals. #yourFWFD continues to work the incident and will be on scene for several hours. pic.twitter.com/DUtRJFKSI9 — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) February 11, 2021

All victims assessed on-scene were adults, officials said.

Fort Worth police said ice was likely a factor. Freezing rain has caused slick roads in the Fort Worth area.

“My heart is breaking for our community as we come to learn about the extent of the losses we are experiencing from today’s accident. Our community is pouring out support, and I know that so many of you are asking for a way to help,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tweeted. “Right now, what Fort Worth needs most is your prayers — for the families, the injured, and the first responders.”

It’s been decades since three of the deadliest interstate accidents in U.S. history.

On May 14, 1988, a drunk driver killed 27 people, including 24 children, near Carrollton, Kentucky.

On Dec. 11, 1990, fog led to an accident on Interstate 75 in Calhoun, Tennessee, killing 12 people.

On Nov. 29, 1991, a blinding dust storm sparked a crash on Interstate 5 near Coalinga, California, killing 17.

