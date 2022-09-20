At least six people injured in explosion at Chicago apartment building

PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — At least six people were injured in an explosion at a residential building in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said.

Of those injured, three are in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The “mass casualty” incident occurred at Central and West End avenues.

“This is a confirmed explosion but source of explosion not known,” the fire department said.

Four men and three women were taken to hospitals, officials said. Their ages were not immediately clear.

A building adjacent to the site of the explosion was being evacuated, fire officials said.

Video from the scene showed debris strewn across the sidewalk, street and several cars. Windows were blown out of the building, which had extensive damage to its top floor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

