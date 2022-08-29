At least three dead in shooting at Safeway in Oregon, police say

kali9/Getty Images

(BEND, Ore.) — At least three people are dead following a shooting inside a Safeway supermarket in Oregon on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. local time at The Forum Shopping Center in Bend, a small city on the Deschutes River, some 130 miles southeast of Oregon’s capital, Salem. The suspected shooter is among the dead, the Bend Police Department told ABC News.

Police believe the armed suspect entered from the back of the shopping center and initially fired into a Costco parking lot and a Big Lots store. There were no injuries reported at either of those locations, according to police.

Police believe the suspect then entered the Safeway and shot at least one person near the west entrance. That individual was transported to a local hospital and confirmed dead, police said.

The suspect continued inside the supermarket, shooting and killing at least one additional person, according to police.

Officers responding to the shooting entered the Safeway and found another individual, believed to be the shooter, dead inside the store. The officers fired no shots, police said.

At a press conference late Sunday, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told reporters that the suspect was carrying an AR-15 style rifle and a shotgun. The identities of the suspect and the victims were not released.

Krantz noted the size of the crime scene, saying it will take time to collect and process all evidence.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

