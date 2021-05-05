Atlanta police officer who was fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks has been reinstated

Atlanta Police Dept.

(ATLANTA) — The Atlanta police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a Black man in a Wendy’s parking lot last year has been reinstated by Atlanta’s Civil Service Board.

Rayshard Brooks was running away when he was shot by officer Garrett Rolfe in June 2020, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said at the time.

Rolfe was fired and charged with felony murder.

Rolfe appealed his firing and Atlanta’s Civil Service Board ruled Wednesday that “due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony,” Rolfe “was not afforded his right to due process.”

Attorney Lance LoRusso, who represented Rolfe in his appeal, told The Atlanta Journal Constitution that Rolfe will “essentially be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.”

