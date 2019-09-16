Authorities find bodies of Florida mother and her children who vanished six weeks ago

Marion County Sheriff(MARION COUNTY, Ga.) — Authorities have found the bodies of a 32-year-old Florida mother and her four children across state lines in Georgia, six weeks after they vanished.

Casei Jones was reported missing to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night along with her four children, 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones and 1-year-old Aiyana Jones.

They were last seen in early August in the Ocala area, a Florida city about 40 miles south of Gainesville. Their family hadn’t heard from them since then, according to the sheriff’s office.

Then on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that detectives located and identified the body of Casei Jones and her children near Georgia’s Brantley County, some 150 miles from Ocala, Florida.

The woman’s 38-year-old husband, Michael Waye Jones Jr., who was located in Georgia after a traffic accident, is now being questioned in connection to their deaths.

Casei Jones’ body was found in Michael Wayne Jones’ vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. He then led detective to the remains of the children, authorities said.

Detectives believe Jones Jr. murdered the victims at their home in Florida and then stored their bodies there and in the van for several weeks before moving them to Georgia.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for second-degree homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

