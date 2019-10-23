Authorities search for Michigan woman who called for help before vanishing

Benzie County Sheriff(WARREN, Mich.) — Authorities in Michigan are still searching for a woman who frantically called someone for help before disappearing last week.

An unnamed individual in Warren, Michigan, contacted the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning, saying 47-year-old Adrienne Quintal had called them asking for help from her family’s cabin in the village of Honor where she was visiting. Authorities rushed to the residence and discovered “evidence of possible foul play,” but they were unable to locate Quintal, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Quintal’s family and friends haven’t heard from her since. She left behind her personal property, including her car, cellphone and purse, the sheriff’s office said.

On Saturday, investigators scoured the wooded area surrounding the cabin but the search didn’t turn up any new clues.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police are following up on leads and tips, while also conducting further interviews of witnesses. The incident remains under investigation.

Quintal, who is white and goes by the nickname Ada, is described as having brown eyes and long brown hair. She is about 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Quintal is urged to contact the Benzie County Central Dispatch at 1-231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police Silent Observer at 1-866-774-2345.

