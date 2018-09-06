Authorities search home of couple who raised $400K for homeless vet

iStock/Thinkstock(MT. HOLLY, N.J.) — New Jersey authorities have searched the home of a couple who is accused of squandering much of the more than $400,000 in donations they raised for a homeless veteran.

Both prosecutors and police confirmed that a search warrant was executed early Thursday at the residence of Kate McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, in Florence Township.

They were once considered good Samaritans for raising the money through a GoFundMe account for Marine Corps veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr.

“Due to the enormous public interest in this matter, I am confirming that a search warrant was executed early this morning by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Florence Township Police Department at the residence of Mark D’Amico and Katelyn McClure in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina said in a statement.

“As of this time, there have been no charges filed,” the statement continued. “Further updates will be provided as circumstances warrant.”

Bobbitt, 35, captured national headlines last year after giving McClure, 28, his last $20 when her car broke down on Interstate 95 near Philadelphia.

To thank Bobbitt for his kindness, McClure subsequently created the GoFundMe account, to which more than 14,000 people donated.

