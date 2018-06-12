Backing-flipping FBI agent who accidentally shot Denver nightclub-goer surrenders

KMGH-TV(DENVER) — The FBI agent who accidentally shot a nightclub-goer when he did a backflip on a dance floor in Denver turned himself in Tuesday to face charges in connection with the incident, according to the district attorney’s office and jail records.

The agent, 29-year-old Chase Bishop, who is stationed in Washington, D.C., surrendered on a warrant in connection with the June 2 incident at the Mile High Spirits Tasting Room near downtown Denver, officials said.

Denver Police tell ABC News that Bishop is being investigated for second degree assault, pending a decision on formal charges from the Denver district attorney.

The shooting left Thomas Reddington, 24, with a bullet wound to his left leg.

Cellphone video of the incident that has since gone viral on social media shows Bishop dancing on a dance floor in the crowded bar when he suddenly did a backflip. Bishop fell forward, his gun slipped out of his waistband and landed on the dance floor.

The FBI declined comment.

