Bald eagle shot dead in Indiana, search on for suspect

Officials in Indiana are searching for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle.

The bird was shot in Lawrence County on Friday, according to a statement from the law enforcement division of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The eagle was discovered alive on Saturday, but later died from the gunshot wound, officials said.

Shooting a bald eagle is against the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which was a federal law enacted in 1940. Punishment includes fines and jail time.

“A bald eagle is considered a raptor, which by both state and federal statute, they are protected,” Indiana DNR conservation officer Jim Hash told ABC News. “You cannot actually shoot at or harass any type of raptor.”

A reward is available for information leading to arrests. The reward at a minimum is $200, but depending on the information and the charges filed, that amount could increase, Hash said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIPIDNR.

