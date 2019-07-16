Barry remnants deliver more rain as heatwave takes shape from Midwest to Northeast

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Rigley, Louisiana, saw almost 2 feet of rain because of Barry, as flooding remains an issue from Arkansas to Tennessee.

What’s left of Barry on Tuesday morning is tracking west of St. Louis, as flood alerts already have been issued in eight states from Texas to Illinois.

Moisture from Barry is expected to combine with a frontal system from the North and deliver storms with heavy rain from the mid-South to the Great Lakes and into the Northeast.

By Wednesday morning, some heavy rain will spread into the Northeast, all the way into New York.

On Wednesday night and into Thursday, heavy rain is expected in Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Urban flooding is possible for areas that see as much as 4 inches of rain.

Hot weather is expected on Tuesday in parts of the South and Plains, but it will take over much of the country by Thursday with highs around 100 degrees. Thirteen states already are under heat watches and advisories.

After showers later in the week, some of the hottest air will travel into the Northeast, where some spots may see highs of 110 over the weekend.

