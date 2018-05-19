Bear euthanized after it breaks into Colorado post office

iStock/Thinkstock(PITKIN, Colo.) — A bear was euthanized on Friday after it broke into a post office in Pitkin, Colorado.

According to The Denver Post, this is the second such incident in which the bear came in close contact with humans, and wildlife officials deemed it dangerous.

That [is] just a matter of policy,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Joe Lewandowski, adding, “No one was hurt, but when a bear gets too familiar in a residential area like that, the danger is just too high.”

The bear apparently used the door handle to enter the post office, but could not escape because “the door only opens in,” said Lewandowski.

A worker tried to enter the building Friday morning, only to spot the bear and contact authorities. The bear was euthanized afterwards.

