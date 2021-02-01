Biggest snowstorm in years hitting I-95 corridor as millions could see over a foot of snow

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A major nor’easter is strengthening in the Northeast after dumping the most snow in two days in Chicago in six years with 10 inches one day and 13 inches the next.

On Monday, 19 states from Georgia to Maine are on alert as this newly formed nor’easter is moving up the East Coast.

Already 2.6 inches of snow has fallen in Washington, D.C. which is the biggest snow storm in the region in two years.

Philadelphia already saw 3.4 inches of snow Sunday which broke a daily record while New York City has received 4 to 5 inches of snow.

There is no snow yet in Boston but Washington, D.C. is pretty much done with major snow accumulation and are now expecting a wintry mix with rain and sleet the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has freezing rain already falling which will continue through the day with some snow mixing in and a few more inches expected.

In New York City, the heaviest snow is expected around noon and into the early afternoon when snowfall rates could reach 2 to 3 inches per hour.

In Boston, the snow is expected to start later Monday morning but rain will mix at the coast so not much accumulation is expected.

Very gusty winds are expected to develop along the coast as this nor’easter strengthens off the East Coast and winds could gust near 60 mph in Massachusetts, 45 mph around New York City and near 50 mph on Long Island and the Jersey Shore.

Gusty winds will reach Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. with gusts there near 35 mph and these winds could down trees and power lines due to the weight of ice and snow on them.

Storm surge at the coast could also be an issue as coastal flooding is expected with these strong onshore winds.

By Tuesday, precipitation should lighten up for most areas but a wrap around with additional snow possible for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and into New England with an icy mix and rain will continue from Long Island to coastal New England.

The snowfall totals expected when all is said and done by Tuesday night include Washington, D.C. with 2 to 3 inches, Philadelphia with 6 to 8 inches, New York City with 10 to 15 inches in Manhattan but up to 24 inches northwest of the city and Boston with 8 to 10 inches.

