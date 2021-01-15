Blizzard warning issued for Midwest as storm moves into Northeast

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — A strong storm system is producing lots of wind and snow in the Central U.S., with a blizzard warning issued for five states, from Minnesota to Missouri.

Already Friday morning up to half a foot of snow has fallen in Iowa and winds have been gusting at 60 to 80 mph from the Dakotas to Oklahoma.

As the storm is expected to move into the Northeast, snow alerts have been extended into upstate New York and New England.

Friday morning, 20 states are on alert for wind and snow from the Dakotas down to Texas and east to New York.

This Friday, the storm system is sitting in the western Great Lakes and throwing wind and snow from Minnesota to northern Missouri, with wind effects extending all the way to Texas.

Friday night, part of the same storm system hitting the Midwest now will move into the Northeast with heavy rain for the I-95 corridor, from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston.

One to two inches of rain are expected along the I-95 corridor and some road flooding is possible.

Further north, in upstate New York and into New England, a winter storm watch has been issued. Heavy snow (6-8 inches) is expected Saturday and Sunday.

The heaviest snow over the weekend will be in the Northeast, where a foot of snow is possible in upstate New York and northern New England.

In the Southwest, the issue is not snow but dry, gusty winds that actually helped spread a brush fire Thursday night near Los Angeles.

The brush fire was burning near Thousand Oaks, where some evacuations had to be issued.

The fire burned 250 acres, but firefighters were able to contain it overnight.

More gusty Santa Ana winds are expected in Southern California, where red flag warnings and wind alerts have been issued.

Winds could gust at 40 to 50 mph, with isolated gusts near 60 mph in the mountains.

Humidity will be at less than 10% in some areas, which will only fuel the fires.

