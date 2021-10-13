Blue Origin live updates: Watch William Shatner and crew blast to the edge of space

Mario Tama/Getty Images

(VAN HORN, Texas) — Actor William Shatner and his three crewmates on Blue Origin’s New Shepard are just hours away from their suborbital space flight.

The eleven-minute mission for Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company was initially set for Tuesday but was delayed one day due to forecasted winds in West Texas.

Shatner is joining Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations and a former NASA flight controller and engineer; Chris Boshuizen, the co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs and a former space mission architect for NASA; and Glen de Vries, the co-founder of Medidata Solutions, a life science company.

The launch is expected around 10:30 a.m. ET and will be streamed on ABC News Live.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Oct 13, 10:18 am

Hatch closed by Bezos

The hatch has been closed by Bezos.

Final checks are now underway for Shatner’s historic launch.

Astronauts are not wearing helmets to enhance the “human experience,” a Blue Origin official said.

Oct 13, 10:08 am

Shatner boards

William Shatner has boarded New Shepard.

Bezos greeted each astronaut individually with hugs and well-wishes as they boarded the capsule.

Next up is the closing of the hatch.

Oct 13, 10:04 am

Astronauts ascend the tower, accompanied by Bezos

The astronauts were seen ascending the tower ahead of the historic spaceflight.

Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos accompanied the astronauts as they entered the shelter to prepare for ingress. Shatner appeared all-smiles as the team made the final preparations for launch.

Oct 13, 9:58 am

Bezos chauffeurs astronauts to launch tower

The countdown clock was paused for approximately 30 minutes as Blue Origin teams assessed launch conditions on the ground, but the astronauts are en route to the launch pad.

PHOTO: In this still image taken from a Blue Origin video, the New Shepard rocket sits on the launch pad prior to lift off on Oct. 13, 2021, from the West Texas region, 25 miles, north of Van Horn.

Jose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP via Getty ImagesJose Romero/Blue Origin/AFP via Getty Images

Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos, who went to space himself in July, chauffeured the four astronauts to the launch tower as workers cheered.

Oct 13, 9:16 am

NASA wishes Shatner ‘all the best’ on his flight to space

NASA sent a good luck tweet to William Shatner Wednesday morning ahead of the actor’s trip to the edge of space.

Oct 13, 9:10 am

Astronauts will experience 3 to 4 minutes of weightlessness

During the 11-minute flight, the astronauts will experience about three to four minutes of weightlessness.

They’ll also travel above the Karman Line, the internationally recognized boundary separating Earth’s atmosphere from space.

Oct 13, 7:31 am

Shatner set to become the oldest person to go to space

Star Trek star William Shatner, 90, is poised to become the oldest person ever to go to space.

He’ll beat the record set by 82-year-old Wally Funk during July’s inaugural New Shepard launch.

