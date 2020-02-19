Body of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn recovered, boyfriend arrested on unrelated charges

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock(MACON, Ga.) — The body of 23-year-old Georgia college student Anitra Gunn has been recovered days after she mysteriously disappeared, authorities said.

Gunn’s body was found in a wooded area of Crawford County, Georgia, near the Peach County line, on Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Please continue to pray for us as there are no words to describe this hurt,” her father, Christopher Gunn, wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine Gunn’s cause and manner of death, authorities said.

Gunn, a student at Fort Valley State University, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 14, at approximately 11:30 a.m., just outside Fort Valley, according to the Department of Public Safety. Fort Valley is about 30 miles outside of Macon.

Gunn’s family contacted the police on Saturday when they couldn’t reach her, and later on Saturday, the 23-year-old’s car was found in the city limits of Fort Valley, authorities said.

Gunn’s boyfriend, Demarcus Little, has been arrested on unrelated charges, GBI officials said.

Little, 23, was charged with criminal damage to property after the tires were slashed on Gunn’s car and the windows were smashed at her apartment, the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety said. More charges are possible, according to the department of public safety.

“Thank you to all who helped search and post and call and prayed for Anitra’s return,” Christopher Gunn said in his statement Wednesday. “We are processing the devastating news and kindly ask for respect and privacy during this time as we wrap our hearts and minds around all of this. “

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.