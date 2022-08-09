Boston extends heat emergency through Tuesday

SimpleImages/Getty Images

(BOSTON) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city’s heat emergency through Tuesday as Bostonians deal with a marathon of at least 95-degree days.

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said in a statement.

Boston set a new record on Monday, reaching 98 degrees, surpassing a previous high of 96 degrees from 1983, the National Weather Service tweeted.

The city has reached a high temperature of at least 95 degrees for five days straight, according to NWS Boston.

The majority of Massachusetts is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Approximately 16 cooling centers will be open to Bostonians looking to stay cool through Tuesday, the mayor’s office said in a news release.

Residents will have some reprieve on Wednesday when temperatures are expected to drop to 76 degrees, the NWS said.

Millions of people in the Northeast experienced high temperatures over the weekend, as temperatures in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Hartford, Connecticut, were in the 90s, according to AccuWeather.

Officials said that two heat deaths had been reported in the Northeast over the last two weeks, one in New York City and one in Philadelphia. Authorities have warned residents of the danger of more fatalities.

