Boston schools closed as snowstorm pummels New England

JonathanLesage/iStock(BOSTON) — Public schools are closed in Boston Tuesday as snow pummels the region.

Northbridge, Massachusetts, is covered in 15 inches of snow while Worcester, Massachusetts, saw 12.4 inches.



Boston streets are coated with four inches of snow so far and the fluffy flakes are still falling, with about two more inches expected.

Over 2,000 snow crews are plowing and treating roads across the state Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is urging residents to avoid driving if possible during periods of heavy snowfall. For those commuting in the eastern part of the state Tuesday, Baker asks residents to build-in extra time and consider public transportation.

Snow alerts remain in effect from Rhode Island to Maine Tuesday morning. In Maine, another four to six inches of snow are expected through the afternoon.

Before moving into New England, this nor’easter first struck New York state on Monday.

Albany, New York, is covered in 22.6 inches of snow — the biggest snowstorm there since 1993.

Fultonville, New York, saw a whopping 28 inches, while Readsboro, Vermont, recorded 22.4 inches.

By Tuesday night the storm will move into Canada, leaving lingering snow showers in northern Maine.

But it’ll remain chilly for most of the Northeast Tuesday, with gusty winds reaching 20 to 40 mph.

