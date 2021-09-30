Boy shot at Memphis school, in critical condition; suspect at large: Police

vmargineanu/iStock

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — A boy was shot at his Memphis school Thursday morning and is in the hospital in critical condition, local police said.

Police are searching for a male juvenile suspect, Memphis police said.

Officers are clearing the building, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Shelby County Schools said the shooting was at Cummings K-8, a kindergarten through eighth grade school. The victim’s age was not immediately released.

The school is on lockdown and parents have been notified, the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

