Breonna Taylor's family demands release of transcripts from grand jury proceeding

Lawyer Ben Crump speaks at a press conference with Breonna Taylor’s family on Sept. 25, 2020. – (ABC News)By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Breonna Taylor’s family is demanding the release of grand jury proceeding transcripts after a Kentucky grand jury indicted one officer for endangering Taylor’s neighbors during the police shooting that resulted in her death.

Taylor’s family is “heartbroken, devastated and outraged and confused,” family attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference Friday.

“There seems to be two justice systems in America — one for Black America and one for white America,” he said.

Crump went on, “What did Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron present to the grand jury? Did he present any evidence on Breonna Taylor’s behalf? Or did he make a unilateral decision to put his thumb on the scales of justice to help try to exonerate and justify the killing of Breonna Taylor by these police officers? And in doing so, make sure that Breonna Taylor’s family never got their day in court.”

Brett Hankison, an officer who has since been fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing into the apartment directly behind Taylor’s.

The neighboring apartment had three people inside, thus the three charges against Hankison, said Cameron. The other officers involved in Taylor’s death were not charged.

“Release the transcript so we can have transparency,” Crump said. “And if you did everything you could do on Breonna’s behalf, you shouldn’t have any problems whatsoever, Daniel Cameron, to release the transcript to see you fought for all of Kentucky’s citizens.”

Crump said the decision in Taylor’s case follows a pattern “of the blatant disrespect and marginalization of Black people but especially Black women in America who have been killed by police.”

Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police while in her Louisville home on March 13. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep when three Louisville police officers, including Hankison, tried to execute a “no-knock” search warrant.

The officers were investigating a suspected drug operation linked to Taylor’s ex-boyfriend. No drugs were found in the apartment.

Walker contends he asked the officers to identify themselves as they tried to break open the door, but got no response, which prompted him to open fire with his licensed gun.

Camerson said Detective Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly were “justified” when they opened fire 22 times during the incident since they were returning fire.

Mattingly was shot in the leg, according to Cameron.

Cameron said no shots from Hankison struck Taylor.

Hankison was fired and the other officers involved were placed on administrative duty.

Federal prosecutors are looking into potential civil rights charges.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.