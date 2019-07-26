Bronx man arrested at JFK Airport for allegedly seeking to join Taliban: Source

iStock/XavierMarchant(NEW YORK) — A Bronx man has been arrested Friday at John F. Kennedy International Airport on terror-related charges, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

According to the source, the man, who was not immediately identified, wanted to join the Taliban in Afghanistan and was boarding a flight to Pakistan when he was arrested.

The defendant is expected to make an initial court appearance in lower Manhattan later Friday.

The source said the man did not represent a threat to the homeland, but was arrested based on his intention to travel in pursuit of joining the ranks of the Taliban.

