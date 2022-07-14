Buffalo mass shooting: Grand jury indicts suspect on federal hate crime charges

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

(BUFFALO, NY) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging the alleged Buffalo, New York, mass shooter with federal hate crimes.

Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of storming a Tops grocery store on May 14 and gunning down 10 people, all of whom were Black, in an alleged hate crime.

At one point, Gendron aimed his Bushmaster XM rifle at a white Tops employee, who was shot in the leg and injured, Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters last month. Gendron allegedly apologized to him before continuing the attack, Garland said.

The federal hate crime charges were announced last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

