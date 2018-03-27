Burglar says a prayer before breaking into a clothing story in New York

NYPD(NEW YORK) — A brick and prayer may not be enough.

A would-be burglar made the sign of the cross twice before bashing his way into a high-end Brooklyn clothing store using a large block Thursday night, according to police and surveillance video.

The NYPD said the suspect broke into Ziani Fine Italian Clothing in Brooklyn. In the surveillance video released by police, the man can be seen approaching the building, where he takes off his hat, looks up and appears to pray.

The suspect begins with the sign of the cross, can be seen moving his lips, and concludes with the sign of the cross, the video shows.

Seconds later, as he tries not to slip, the man picks up a brick and throws it into the window twice before gaining entry, the video shows.

“Once inside, the individual removed approximately 18 articles of clothing and then fled the scene on foot,” NYPD posted in a statement.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

