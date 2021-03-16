ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

California neighborhood rocked by fireworks explosion, large fire

WFIN

kali9/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(ONTARIO, Calif.) — A “large amount” of fireworks at a house has sparked a “large structure fire” and a reported explosion in Ontario, California, according to the city and fire department.

“Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time,” city officials tweeted. “Please stay clear of the area.”

Ontario is about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.