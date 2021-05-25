Calls for social justice, police reform continue one year after George Floyd’s death

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Activists are continuing their quest for police reform and social and racial justice on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a Cup Foods.

His death sparked nationwide protests that persisted in major cities for much of the summer, despite a raging pandemic.

Floyd’s family is set to meet with President Joe Biden Tuesday and other prominent lawmakers to push for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to address “a wide range of policies and issues regarding policing practices and law enforcement accountability.”

May 25, 12:44 pm

Floyd’s family announces fund for neighborhood where he was killed

A fund has been created by Floyd’s family to benefit the predominately black community of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, near the Cup Foods where Floyd was killed.

The fund will award grants to eligible businesses, community organizations and 501(c)(3) organizations serving the community.

“His family has been touched by the strength, the spirit, and the need in that community,” Benjamin Crump, the family’s attorney, said in a statement.

Floyd’s family will direct $500,000 of the $27 million settlement they received from the city of Minneapolis to the fund.

-ABC News’ Sabina Ghebremedhin

May 25, 12:36 pm

Chuck Schumer mentions Floyd’s name on Senate floor

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer commemorated Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death by acknowledging the massive social justice movement that was born as a result.

“This was not only a fight for justice for one man and his family, who I’ve had the privilege to meet with, but a fight against the discrimination that black men and women suffer at the hands of state power, not just here in America, but around the globe,” Schumer said. “It is a fight that continues today.”

Schumer also recalled the “stomach-churning video” of Floyd’s death, which was played numerous times during Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

“George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight by a police officer sworn to protect and serve our country was forever changed by the stomach-churning video of Derek Chauvin killing Mr. Floyd,” Schumer said.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., are working on bipartisan police reform legislation, Schumer said, but gave no details on what the legislation will look like or when it may be ready for consideration by the Senate.

-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin

