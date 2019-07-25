Capital punishment to be resumed by federal government

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Bill Barr announced Thursday the federal government will be resuming capital punishment.

In the announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice said the decision was made related to “five death-row inmates convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable in our society — children and the elderly.”

The DOJ further added that Barr had directing Acting Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to “schedule to executions” of those five individuals.

“The Justice Department upholds the rule of law — and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system,” Barr said in the announcement.



