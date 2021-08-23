Capitol Police officer exonerated in Ashli Babbitt shooting on Jan. 6

rarrarorro/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — The United States Capitol Police Office of Professional Responsibility has cleared the officer involved in the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, U.S. Capitol Police announced in a press release on Monday, saying that officer “will not be facing internal discipline.”

An internal investigation found the actions of the officer were “lawful and within Department policy,” it said.

Babbitt can be seen on video on Jan. 6 attempting to kick through a window, shortly after she entered the Capitol. She was subsequently shot and killed by the officer. The agency says they’ve reviewed all available evidence in connection with the shooting including video and radio calls.

Capitol Police stood by the officer and said their actions saved the lives of lawmakers and family members.

“The actions of the officer in this case potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away,” the statement says. “USCP Officers had barricaded the Speaker’s Lobby with furniture before a rioter shattered the glass door. If the doors were breached, the rioters would have immediate access to the House Chambers.”

The statement adds that the officer’s actions were consistent with training and USCP policy and procedure.

Capitol Police did not identify the officer involved in the shooting, and a lawyer for the officer has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

“The officer and the officer’s family have been the subject of numerous credible and specific threats for actions that were taken as part of the job of all our officers: defending the Congress, Members, staff and the democratic process,” Capitol Police said in Monday’s statement.

In addition to the internal review, in April the U.S. Attorney’s office in D.C. decided not to pursue charges against the officer involved, saying there was not enough evidence.

Babbitt’s death has become a rallying cry for some on the right in the months since the Capitol attack, including former President Donald Trump.

