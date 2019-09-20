Car crashes into mall near Chicago, suspect in custody: Officials

WLS-TV(CHICAGO) — A suspect is in custody after allegedly crashing a car into a mall in a Chicago suburb on Friday, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident at the Woodfield Mall, according to officials with the Village of Schaumburg, Illinois, which is 30 miles outside of Chicago.

The mall is being evacuated, officials said.

FBI Chicago officials said there’s no threat to public safety.

#FBI Chicago is aware of the incident at Schaumburg Mall and is assisting local law enforcement as requested. There is no threat to public safety. — FBI Chicago (@FBIChicago) September 20, 2019

