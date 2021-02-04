Car stolen with 30 vials of COVID-19 vaccines inside: Police

Plant City Police Dept.By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(PLANT CITY, Fla.) — Police said the car is a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with Florida license plate NPJJ58.

Police in Florida are searching for a man who stole a car containing 30 vials of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The car was taken at 4 p.m. Wednesday from the Strawberry Festival Grounds’ red parking lot in Plant City, the Plant City Police Department said.

The vials were properly refrigerated at the time of the theft, police said.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his early 20s, police said. He’s described as having light skin and long hair and was wearing a light-colored hoodie, police said.

The car’s been placed on a “nationwide alert,” police said.

Plant City is about 25 miles east of Tampa.

