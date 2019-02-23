Cargo jet crashes into Trinity Bay Anahuac, Texas, officials say

Mateusz Atroszko/iStock(HOUSTON) — A twin-engine cargo plane crashed into a bay near Houston, Texas, Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Boeing 767 jetliner, which was flying from Miami to Houston, crashed into the Trinity Bay near Anahuac just before 1 p.m., officials said.

“This information is preliminary and subject to change,” said Lynn Lunsford, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 3591, operated Atlas Air Inc., went off radar and lost radio contact about 30 miles from Houston’s George Bush International Airport, according to an FAA alert.

Investigators from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were headed to the scene. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

Initial reports indicate that three people were on board.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to the scene, too.

“A commercial airplane crashed in trinity river near Anahuac,” the office said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

