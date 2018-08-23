Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds nearing Hawaii

(HONOLULU) — Hurricane Lane is bearing down on Hawaii with 130 mph winds and is expected to track very close to the islands Thursday and Friday.

The Category 4 storm is expected to weaken a little as it approaches the islands, but the storm is expected to maintain hurricane strength.

The storm’s exact path isn’t certain, although it’s expected to make a critical westward turn into the Pacific.

Some computer models show Lane could make landfall near Maui, but other computer guidance has Lane moving west, away from Hawaii, which would decrease the storm’s overall impact.

The last hurricane to make landfall in Hawaii was Iniki, in 1992. Lane would be the third on record.

Though the path isn’t certain, Hawaii is expecting torrential rain the next few days, potentially causing life-threatening flash floods and landslides.

Widespread rainfalls of 10 to 15 inches are possible, with more than 20 inches possible in some spots.

Life-threatening surf is also expected across the islands over the next few days. The large waves and storm surge will push water levels 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along the state’s south and west shores.

