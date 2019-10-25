Cause of death in case of murdered 3-year-old 'Cupcake' revealed in court

aijohn784/iStock(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — A 3-year-old girl who was found dead in a dumpster in Alabama died of asphyxiation, it was revealed in court on Friday.

The remains of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney were discovered Tuesday in a landfill not far from where the little girl was abducted.

At the arraignment for the two suspects on Friday, a judge read warrants that included McKinney’s cause of death, according to ABC affiliate WBMA-TV. Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, have been charged with capital murder of a victim less than 14 years of age.

During the arraignment on Friday, Stallworth asked the judge why he was being charged with murder and the judge responded that he will learn more at the preliminary hearing, according to a WBMA reporter in court.

Stallworth said that he will be hiring his own attorney, while Brown will be using public defenders who were previously appointed to her for an unrelated manner, WBMA reported.

Stallworth and Brown were initially named persons of interest in Kamille’s disappearance and they were both arrested last week on unrelated charges. Stallworth was arrested on child porn charges and Brown was jailed for violating probation conditions on a previous kidnapping charge.

