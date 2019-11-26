Cave Fire erupts in Santa Barbara County, scorching 4,100 acres

ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

MattGush/iStock(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.) — A wildfire has erupted in Santa Barbara County and is 0 percent contained Tuesday morning after scorching 4,100 acres.

No injuries have been reported in the Cave Fire, which broke out Monday afternoon and was fueled by winds up to 50 mph.

Some evacuations were ordered, according to the Santa Barbara County fire officials.

The Cave Fire has caused power outages in parts of southern Santa Barbara County.

Rain is heading to the region on Wednesday, which could help fight the fire. But the 1 to 2 inches of rainfall could also cause debris flow in parts of coastal Southern California.

Six-hundred firefighters are assigned to battle the blaze.

