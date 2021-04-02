CDC says fully vaccinated Americans can resume low-risk travel

martin-dm/iStockBy Stephanie Ebbs, ABC News

(ATLANTA) — Fully vaccinated individuals can safely travel inside the U.S. and internationally, the CDC said in new guidance released Friday, though they should still wear a mask when traveling on public transportation, including airplanes.

The CDC says recent research on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines indicates there is low risk to vaccinated individuals and that they can travel without a COVID-19 test or quarantining after traveling.

The new guidance comes as nearly a third of the country’s adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency has said it will continue to update guidance about how to socialize, travel and return to workplaces as more Americans get vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals — meaning those who have waited at least two weeks since their final dose of the vaccine — can safely socialize indoors without masks or social distancing with other vaccinated individuals but should still avoid groups with unvaccinated people from multiple households, the CDC says.

When that guidance was released in early March, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the CDC would wait to change travel recommendations until a higher percentage of Americans were vaccinated and the agency had more evidence regarding whether vaccinated individuals could spread the virus.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.