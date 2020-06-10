Chad Daybell charged with 2 felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence

Rexburg Police Dept.By ELLA TORRES, ABC News

(REXBURG, Idaho) — Officials announced on Wednesday that Chad Daybell, the husband of an Idaho mother suspected in her kids’ months-long disappearance, has been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

The charges were announced after police confirmed finding two sets of unidentified human remains at Daybells’ property. Rexburg police had searched the property Tuesday and said they found what they believed to be unidentified human remains.

Autopsy results are pending, police said.

Daybell is set to be arraigned at 11 a.m. local time in Fremont County, Idaho.

Daybell, who was taken into custody Tuesday on an unspecified felony charge, is the husband of Lori Vallow, who’s facing five charges — two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children and one misdemeanor count each of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt — in her children’s disappearance.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, and Tylee Ryan, 17, went missing in September.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

